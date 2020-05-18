Former WME Agent Mike Fera Joins Kaplan/Perrone

Former motion picture literary agent Mike Fera has joined Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment as a manger.

Fera, who will start his new job on Monday, was among a number of WME agents recently affected by layoffs at the Hollywood company.

Fera is the latest WME agent to transition to management. Over the past couple of weeks, WME talent agent and partner Duncan Millership joined Anonymous Content, and TV lit agent and partner Matt Solo joined 3 Arts Entertainment.

WME were expected to layoff around 20% of their staff, but were allowing agents the time to find these job opportunities. Last month, Variety first reported that WME would be part of the one third of Endeavor cuts that would hit the company, not including UFC.

Some of the clients Fera worked with at the agency include Rafael Casal, Timo Tjahjanto, Mark Mylod, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Wes Tooke, Jay Karas, Emily Cohn and Ashley Miller.

Kaplan/Perrone, which marked its 20-year anniversary earlier this year, also hired ICM Partners agent Andrew Murphy in March. Additionally, the company recently promoted manager Josh Goldenberg to partner.