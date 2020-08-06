WME Signs Wirecard Scandal Journalists Dan McCrum, Paul Murphy

Financial Times journalists Dan McCrum and Paul Murphy, best known for their investigative piece uncovering the Wirecard scandal, have signed with WME. The agency will represent them in all areas including film, TV, books and podcasts.

Murphy oversaw the five-year investigation on the German financial technology firm, with McCrum serving as the lead reporter. Their work at Financial Times exposed the biggest accounting fraud case since the Enron scandal in 2011.

Wirecard, at one time valued at $25 billion, claimed that it would end the use of cash by digitizing all payments. McCrum and Murphy revealed a different business, built on fraudulent activities including inflated sales, illegal deals with money launderers, and misleading its auditor of 1.9 billion euros that went “missing” according to the company.

Throughout the investigation, the journalists faced retaliation from Wirecard, including hacking, a sting operation and a complaint filed in German court. Their work eventually resulted in the insolvency of the company.

Murphy serves as the investigations editor at Financial Times. In addition to the Wirecard case, he has overseen long-term projects on the President’s Club and the downfall of WPP’s Martin Sorrell. He founded the Financial Times’ online blog FT Alphaville in 2006. Prior to joining Financial Times, Murphy spent a decade at the Guardian, where he was a financial editor.

McCrum has written for the Financial Times for 13 years, where he exposed accounting problems and fraud at several businesses. He has served as editor of FT Alphaville, capital market editor and investment correspondent in New York City.