William Sadleir, Ousted Aviron Pictures Chair, Arrested in Alleged $30 Million Fraud

William Sadleir, the ousted chair of indie distributor Aviron Pictures, was arrested Friday and charged with federal crimes on both coasts, alleging that he swindled an investor out of $30 million and defrauded the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Prosecutors in New York alleged that Sadleir transferred more than $25 million from Aviron Pictures, and used much of the money for personal expenses, including to buy a $14 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles prosecutors accused Sadleir of taking $1.7 million in PPP loans under fraudulent pretenses. According to prosecutors, he used some of the money to pay his and his wife’s American Express bills, and to make a $40,000 car payment.

In the New York case, Sadleir allegedly told the investor that Aviron had transferred the money to buy $27 million in prepaid media credits, in order to reserve advertising time for the company’s releases. In reality, according to prosecutors, Sadleir had transferred the money to a sham entity that he controlled.

Prosecutors allege that he went so far as to pose as “Amanda Stevens,” a female employee of the fake entity, in email communications assuring the investor that the media credits had been reserved.

The investor is not identified in the court documents. But in December 2019, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust filed suit in New York, accusing Sadleir and Aviron of obtaining fraudulent lien releases, and seeking at least $3 million in damages.

The criminal charges in New York also cite the alleged fraudulent releases.

Sadleir founded the independent distributor, releasing such films as “A Private War,” “Destination Wedding,” “Serenity,” and “After.” He was ousted late last year.

In the New York case, he faces two counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. The Los Angeles charges allege that he committed wire fraud and bank fraud, made false statements to a financial institution, and lied to the Small Business Administration.