WGA and Hollywood Studios Set Tentative Agreement on New Contract

WGA Writers Seesaw Placeholder
Cheyne Gateley/Variety Intelligence Platform

The Writers Guild of America and the major Hollywood studios have set the broad outline of a new master film and TV contract, quieting concerns about labor strife adding to the industry’s struggle to relaunch production amid the turmoil of the pandemic.

Multiple sources said the three-year contract agreement was essentially settled in the wee hours of Wednesday after a marathon negotiating session between WGA members and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Representatives for the WGA and AMPTP could not immediately be reached for comment.

The previous contract set in 2017 expired at 12:01 a.m. PT Wednesday.

More to come 

