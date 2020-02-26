×

Reckoning Finally Arrives for Weinstein, Thanks to Brave Woman Who Spoke Out (Column)

By
Claudia Eller

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Claudia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict
CREDIT: John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

I know I speak for a majority of women in Hollywood — and certainly the dozens of survivors who were abused by Harvey Weinstein over the years — when I say, thank goodness he was not absolved of the heinous crimes he was proven to have committed.

I could only imagine the acute and massive outrage that would have been voiced had the disgraced mogul been acquitted of all charges against him in his New York rape trial. Many of us lived in utter fear these torturous past few weeks that he was going to escape conviction entirely.

Being convicted of a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape is clear vindication for those who were subjected to Weinstein’s flagrant abuse of power and revolting acts of sexual assault and rape. At the same time, there are those who believe his acquittal on three of the five potential criminal charges stopped short of full justice and robbed us of knowing he’d spend the rest of his life in jail. His crimes carry a sentence of five to 29 years, and we won’t know how much of that time he will serve until Judge James Burke sentences him on March 11.

But lest we forget, Weinstein still faces four sex-crime charges in Los Angeles, including rape and forcible oral copulation. If convicted, he faces up to 28 years in prison.

No matter how many years he winds up spending behind bars, it’s curtains for Weinstein thanks to the six brave women who testified in this case and to more than 100 women who boldly spoke out against him over the past two years since the New York Times and New Yorker exposés. One of the most crucial messages of his conviction is that other perpetrators of sexual assault and rape will know that they can be held responsible for their criminal actions.

However, the cynic in me questions whether this marks a real turning point for Hollywood.

Our senior music editor, Jem Aswad, made this chilling point to me:

“Yes, R. Kelly is currently in jail on multiple sexual-misconduct charges, and several other artists and executives have been run out of the business on charges of sexual misconduct, but there’s a stronger sense of relief from those who dodged similar bullets than there is actual change in the air.”

More Biz

  • The Spanish Princess Starz

    Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch Lifts Lid on Local Originals Drive for SVOD Starzplay

    Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has outlined the local originals strategy for Starzplay, revealing that a slate of shows are being planned out of the Middle East and India as the business looks to complement its U.S. and English-language pipeline of content. Speaking at the Berlinale Series Market and Conference on Wednesday, the executive told Variety that the [...]

  • YGRolling Loud SOCAL, Los Angeles, USA

    YG’s 4Hunnid Label Strikes Joint Venture With Epic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Compton rapper YG today unveiled a joint venture between his 4Hunnid label and Epic Records. The Sony Music company will exclusively release, distribute and market new music from the rapper’s Los Angeles-based independent label. The first release from the partnership is scheduled to come from Compton female rapper Day Sulan, who was featured on YG’s [...]

  • Bob Iger and Bob Chapek Disney

    How Disney Veteran Bob Chapek Emerged From Dark-Horse Status to Take CEO Job

    When the final act came in the corporate succession drama that has captivated Hollywood for years, it turned out that Bob Chapek was the logical candidate who was hiding in plain sight the whole time. The news that Chapek would succeed Bob Iger as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. hit the entertainment industry like [...]

  • In this courtroom sketch, Harvey Weinstein,

    Harvey Weinstein Is Behind Bars, but Has the Culture in Hollywood Really Changed?

    Two years ago, as Harvey Weinstein’s company was on the brink of bankruptcy, his lawyer issued a statement blasting the New York attorney general, who had accused the beleaguered mogul of fostering a culture of systemic sexual harassment. “If the purpose of the inquiry is to encourage reform throughout the film industry, Mr. Weinstein will [...]

  • Chrysalis Records Re-Launches, Signs Laura Marling

    Chrysalis Records Re-Launches, Signs Laura Marling in Partnership With Partisan

    Chrysalis Records — the iconic record company that was home to artists ranging from Jethro Tull and Blondie to Billy Idol and Huey Lewis and the News — is re-launching as a front-line label and releasing new music for the first time in more than two decades. British singer-songwriter Laura Marling is the revived label’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad