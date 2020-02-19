Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Keep Pushing to Remove Juror Who Wrote Book About Predatory Men

Harvey Weinstein’s legal team again requested to remove a juror who wrote a book about predatory older men. The juror and her novel were a source of much conflict during jury selection, but the judge allowed her to sit on the jury.

“My finding is, nonetheless, that she just hasn’t done anything wrong,” Justice James Burke said Wednesday morning in court. He denied the request from Damon Cheronis, an attorney for Weinstein, to remove the woman.

During jury selection, Weinstein’s defense team strongly objected to the woman sitting on the jury, claiming that she lied on her jury questionnaire by withholding information about the book. The prosecution said that the juror did not lie on her questionnaire because she noted that one of her hobbies is “novel writing.”

When the woman was seated on the jury, Weinstein’s defense motioned for a mistrial, which was shot down by the judge.

Aside from the female author on the jury panel, only one other juror is a white woman. During the jury selection process, the prosecution accused the defense of eliminating white women. The makeup of the jury is five women and seven men.

The 12-person jury has to reach a unanimous decision to convict Weinstein, who is facing five criminal charges. If convicted on all the charges, the maximum sentence is life in prison.

On Wednesday morning, the jury sent a note requesting more clarity on the charges Weinstein faces. It echoed the confusion expressed Tuesday when they asked the judge for guidance in interpreting the verdict form and terms like “forcible compulsion” and “consent.” The jury’s note Wednesday stated, “Please re-read us the charges against the defendant for numbers 1 and 2.” (Charge 1 is “predatory sexual assault,” based on Haley and Annabella Sciorra’s testimony, and Charge 2 is “criminal sexual act in the first degree,” based on Haley’s allegations.)

Six women testified during the six-week trial, including “The Sopranos” actress Sciorra, who was called on the stand, in order to prove a pattern of predatory sexual assault. But the main charges rest on the testimonies of Jessica Mann and Haley, who have accused Weinstein of rape and sexual assault. The jury’s notes seem to indicate confusion over the predatory sexual assault charges, which rest on the main charges from Mann and Haley.

On Tuesday, the 12 jurors requested to see the blueprint of Weinstein’s Soho apartment where Haley alleges she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein who forcibly performed oral sex on her when she was on her period. The jury requested on Wednesday to see emails Weinstein had send about Haley, asking the judge, “We would also like all emails from any of the defendant’s email address relating to Miriam Haley.”

The jury also requested all transcripts from direct-examination and cross-examination transcripts on July 10 and July 26, relating to Haley’s allegations that took place at the Tribeca Grand Hotel. That incident was a separate occasion from the alleged Soho apartment oral sex assault, where Haley says Weinstein assaulted her again, pulling her hands back and forcing her onto the bed and having sex against her will, calling her names, like, “‘You’re a whore’ and a ‘bitch.'” The alleged incident was not categorized as rape because Haley did not resist, but she said on the stand, “I was laying there emotionless saying, ‘I’m not a bitch, I’m not a whore.’ I felt numb. I felt like an idiot.”

Per their request, the jury will be re-read testimony transcripts from Haley, indicating a slow process for the start of deliberation on Wednesday.

When Weinstein arrived to court on Wednesday with his attorneys, he did not respond to any questions from the press line. The Weinstein team has previously been chatty with reporters on days they appear to be confident, such as last week’s closing arguments.

Mackenzie Nichols contributed to this report.