×

Weinstein Jury Ends First Day of Deliberation With No Verdict

By and
Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial has ended the first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

The jury got the case on Tuesday morning after a six-week trial, in which six women took the stand to accuse the disgraced producer of sexual assault. Weinstein faces five counts, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a potential life sentence.

Less than an hour into its deliberations, the jurors asked Justice James Burke for guidance in interpreting the verdict form. They asked for legal definitions of terms like “forcible compulsion” and “consent,” and also asked for “an explanation on the law of why we may find the defendant guilty for predatory assault only and not other crimes.”

Weinstein is accused of raping Jessica Mann at the DoubleTree Hotel on March 18, 2013, and of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley at his Soho apartment in 2006. Prosecutors also allege that Weinstein raped Annabella Sciorra at her Manhattan apartment in the early 1990s.

The two predatory sexual assault charges each accuse Weinstein of two sex crimes. The first involves Haley and Sciorra; the other involves Mann and Sciorra. If the jury acquits Weinstein of either of those predatory sexual assault charges, they could still find him guilty of the “lesser included” crimes of criminal sex acts and rape. Those counts could carry terms of 5 to 25 years in prison.

Later on Tuesday, the jurors asked for a blueprint of the Soho apartment building. They also asked for emails between Weinstein and a private investigator in which Weinstein included a “red flag list” of potential accusers. Annabella Sciorra’s name was highlighted in red on the list.

On his way out of court, Weinstein was asked by a reporter how he felt.

“Good,” he said.

Asked a flurry of questions by the jam-packed press line, Weinstein did not say anything else.

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Weinstein Jury Ends First Day of Deliberation With No Verdict

    The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial has ended the first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. The jury got the case on Tuesday morning after a six-week trial, in which six women took the stand to accuse the disgraced producer of sexual assault. Weinstein faces five counts, including two counts of predatory sexual [...]

  • CDBaby logo

    CD Baby Is Shutting Down Its Retail Store

    As if the name “CD Baby” weren’t already an anachronism, the independent distributor announced late last week that it is shutting down its retail store, although it will continue to distribute physical product through other channels. “CD Baby’s mission is to help artists monetize and promote their music in the best ways possible,” a message [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Jury Requests to See Evidence During Start of Deliberation

    The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial asked to be shown the blueprints of his Soho apartment, and some Weinstein emails in which certain accusers’ names were highlighted. The 12-person panel began deliberating earlier on Tuesday morning, after Justice James Burke read them instructions. Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley at the Soho [...]

  • American alternative rock band Pearl Jam

    Pearl Jam Tell Congressmen BOSS Ticket-Reform Act Is ‘Flawed’

    UPDATED: The BOSS Act is legislation designed to crack down on improper practices in the secondary ticket market — bots, price-gougers and the like — spearheaded by New Jersey Democratic Congressmen Bill Pascrell and Frank Pallone Jr. The bill, which is officially named the “Better Oversight of Secondary Sales and Accountability in Concert Ticketing Act” [...]

  • Sofar Sounds Unveils a Battery of

    Sofar Sounds Unveils a Battery of New Programs for Artists

    Sofar Sounds — which has made a name and a business for itself by staging “secret gigs and intimate concerts” featuring emerging artists for an invited, engaged audience — today unveiled a series of new programs intended to serve artists better, including a new payment model that will see artists paid more for playing bigger [...]

  • The Night Manager Network

    Endeavor Content Takes Minority Stake in 'Night Manager' Producer Ink Factory

    Endeavor Content has taken a minority stake in “The Night Manager” producer The Ink Factory. Under the deal, the “Killing Eve” and “Night Manager” distributor is to set up a bespoke development fund for Ink Factory. The pact will specifically target the U.S. market with high-end TV series developed out of Ink Factory’s U.S. outpost [...]

  • David Coulthard, Sunil Patel, Jake Humphrey

    Sony Pictures Television Takes Minority Stake in U.K. Sports Producer Whisper

    Sony Pictures Television has invested in U.K. sports-focused production outfit Whisper Group. Effective immediately, the business will replace Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund as a minority stakeholder in Whisper, which has become a leading voice in sports entertainment. Founded by BAFTA-winning CEO Sunil Patel, broadcaster Jake Humphrey and F1 commentator David Coulthard, Whispers covers NFL, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad