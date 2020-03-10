×

Harvey Weinstein Said Jennifer Aniston ‘Should Be Killed,’ Unsealed Court Documents Reveal

By and
Jennifer Aniston
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein lashed out at Jennifer Aniston when a reporter reached out to him with an inquiry for a story in 2017, newly unsealed court documents reveal.

“Jen Aniston should be killed,” Weinstein wrote in an email on Oct. 31, 2017, in response to a reporter seeking comment about an untrue allegation that Weinstein had groped Aniston.

The email was reviewed by Variety on Tuesday afternoon at the New York City criminal courthouse, where roughly 1,000 pages of documents were unsealed, ahead of Weinstein’s sentencing on Wednesday.

In October 2017, the National Enquirer reached out for comment from Weinstein’s then-rep Sallie Hofmeister, a crisis management expert he had hired shortly after the reports of sexual harassment and assault broke in the New York Times and New Yorker in October 2017.

The reporter wrote, “The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.”

The allegations are not true, according to Aniston’s rep.

“The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey,” Aniston rep Stephen Huvane told Variety via email on Tuesday afternoon.

The Aniston email is just part of a 1,000-page trove of documents unsealed in Weinstein’s criminal case this week. The documents also reveal much of Weinstein’s desperate pleas for help following the bombshell reports that began his downfall and sparked the #MeToo movement. The documents include emails upon emails, showcasing Weinstein’s A-list rolodex, including messages Weinstein sent to power agents at CAA and WME, network executives from NBCUniversal, and billionaire leaders and politicians, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos.

More Biz

  • Confetti Falls As Dutch Dj Tiesto

    Ultra Music Festival Offers Vouchers Instead of Refunds for ‘Postponed’ 2020 Event

    This is where the distinction between cancellation and postponement becomes clear: The 2020 Ultra Music Festival, one of the world’s largest dance-music events, was “postponed” last week after city officials expressed concern about the spread of coronavirus. While the festival will not take place in 2020, the postponement means that instead of paying refunds to [...]

  • SXSW

    SXSW May Be Canceled, but There's a Lot Happening in Austin This Week

    Without losing perspective, the city in the U.S. that may have been hit hardest thus far by the spread of the coronavirus may be one that has not yet seen a single case of the illness: Austin, Texas, where the annual South by Southwest conference, which brings dozens of thousands of people and hundreds of [...]

  • ICM Partners Acquires U.K. Music Agency

    ICM Partners Acquires U.K. Music Agency Primary Talent International

    ICM Partners has cut a deal to acquire U.K. music booking agency Primary Talent International. The deal calls for London-based Primary Talent to continue operating as an autonomous unit, led by its current management team. Primary Talent is marking its 30th anniversary this year. The company has a roster of more than 900 artists for [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Howard Mittelmark

    Weinstein Judge Lectures Would-be Juror Over Bad Tweet

    A man who tweeted about the Harvey Weinstein case during jury selection, suggesting he could leverage the publicity to promote his own novel, faced the judge in court Tuesday morning. Howard Mittelmark got off with a stern lecture, after Justice James Burke had threatened him with jail time and a fine for tweeting about the [...]

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Media Stocks Rally to Recover Some Lost Ground After Coronavirus-Driven Meltdown

    UPDATED: Financial markets ended another seesaw day on the upswing Tuesday as investors looked to snap up bargains and return to something like a normal trading session after weeks of coronavirus-driven uncertainty. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 4.9%, or 1,167 points, recovering a little more than half of what Monday’s losses. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad