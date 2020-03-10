Harvey Weinstein Said Jennifer Aniston ‘Should Be Killed,’ Unsealed Court Documents Reveal

Harvey Weinstein lashed out at Jennifer Aniston when a reporter reached out to him with an inquiry for a story in 2017, newly unsealed court documents reveal.

“Jen Aniston should be killed,” Weinstein wrote in an email on Oct. 31, 2017, in response to a reporter seeking comment about an untrue allegation that Weinstein had groped Aniston.

The email was reviewed by Variety on Tuesday afternoon at the New York City criminal courthouse, where roughly 1,000 pages of documents were unsealed, ahead of Weinstein’s sentencing on Wednesday.

In October 2017, the National Enquirer reached out for comment from Weinstein’s then-rep Sallie Hofmeister, a crisis management expert he had hired shortly after the reports of sexual harassment and assault broke in the New York Times and New Yorker in October 2017.

The reporter wrote, “The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.”

The allegations are not true, according to Aniston’s rep.

“The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey,” Aniston rep Stephen Huvane told Variety via email on Tuesday afternoon.

The Aniston email is just part of a 1,000-page trove of documents unsealed in Weinstein’s criminal case this week. The documents also reveal much of Weinstein’s desperate pleas for help following the bombshell reports that began his downfall and sparked the #MeToo movement. The documents include emails upon emails, showcasing Weinstein’s A-list rolodex, including messages Weinstein sent to power agents at CAA and WME, network executives from NBCUniversal, and billionaire leaders and politicians, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos.