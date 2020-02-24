Hollywood Reacts to Harvey Weinstein Verdict: ‘I Hope the Handcuffs Are Tight’

Harvey Weinstein, once regarded as one of the most influential forces in the film industry, was found guilty of committing a “criminal sexual act” and third-degree rape on Monday morning. He was acquitted on two counts of predatory sexual assault.

The verdict comes two years after more than a dozen women accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault or rape in explosive exposés published by the New York Times and the New Yorker. Since then, more than 100 women have come forward with similar allegations. Hollywood reflected on the verdict on Monday, with many, including actress Ashley Judd — one of Weinstein’s accusers — commending the six women who testified in the case for their courage.

Anthony Rapp, who accused Kevin Spacey of making an unwanted sexual advance toward him when he was 14, also applauded the witnesses.

Women in Film Los Angeles executive director Kirsten Schaffer called the verdict long overdue.

“Today’s verdict is a significant and long-overdue step towards justice for women who have, for years, silently shouldered workplace sexual harassment and assault without recourse,” Schaffer said in a statement. “WIF extends its most heartfelt gratitude and support to the Silence Breakers who have heroically endured so much throughout this trial. We trust that this conviction will set a precedent so that perpetrators of sexual assault and harassment — no matter how powerful — will now be unable to escape the criminal consequences of their predatory behavior. For nearly five decades WIF has worked to combat inequity in entertainment and we will continue to innovate new ways to ensure safety, and bring about parity in all areas of the screen industries. We encourage anyone who has experienced sexual harassment or misconduct while working in entertainment, and needs support, to call the WIF Help Line at 855.WIF.LINE.”

