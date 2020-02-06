×

Producer Friend Of Harvey Weinstein Testifies He Was A Sex Addict

By and
Donna Rotunno, Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein court hearing, New York, USA - 22 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein’s defense team kicked off their case Thursday afternoon, calling a former friend of Annabella Sciorra’s to undermine her allegation that the producer raped her in the early 1990s.

Paul Feldsher, a former ICM agent and producer of several Miramax films, said that Sciorra was one of his closest friends for several years. He testified that they once took a long walk, during which she admitted having done “this crazy thing” with Weinstein.

“My understanding was that she fooled around with him,” Feldsher said. “I don’t recall it being stressful.”

Feldsher worked as a producer or executive producer on five Miramax films in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including “The Four Feathers” and “Get Over It.” He also acknowledged that the Weinstein Co. had paid him $60,000 for work he had done in 2016 or 2017 as a consulting producer on a project called “The Outside.”

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Joan Illuzzi, he was asked if he had discussed his testimony with Weinstein.

“Harvey is my friend,” Feldsher said. “I’ve talked to him for a long time, yeah.”

Illuzzi asked Feldsher about his phone records, which showed numerous calls to Weinstein, and asked why he had been in touch with him so regularly.

“Someone I knew was in trouble and I was speaking to him partially because no one else was,” Feldsher answered. “I felt badly that he was completely alone. I felt badly that it was difficult for him to be the recipient of due process.”

He said he had made it clear that he did not want to testify, but was subpoenaed by the defense.

Feldsher denied texting with Weinstein about Sciorra, but backtracked when Illuzzi confronted him with his texts.

“Listen, I’m learning a lot now and I had no idea that my texts would end up in a courtroom,” he said.

In one message, he told Weinstein, “I think she’s full of s—.” In another, he wrote, “I know you guys had an awkward whatever the f— night years ago.” In another, he said, “The rape version got her an agent at CAA.”

“Is it true that you were saying things that you thought Harvey Weinstein wanted to hear?” Illuzzi asked.

“Um, yes,” he said.

“And that’s what you’re doing today, aren’t you, sir? Aren’t you, sir, saying things in this courtroom that you think Harvey Weinstein wants to hear?” she asked.

“Categorically no,” he answered.

In another text message, Feldsher castigated Weinstein, writing, “If a lot of those girls had been my daughter I would have wanted to beat the s— out of you.”

“It was my understanding that Harvey had a sex addiction for a long time,” Feldsher said.

Sciorra was the trial’s first witness, telling the jury on Jan. 23 that Weinstein forcibly raped her at her apartment in late 1993 or early 1994.

“I was trying to get him off of me, I was punching him, I was kicking him,” she said. “He put my hands over my head to put them back and he got on top of me and he raped me.”

Sciorra’s allegation is too old to be prosecuted, but the D.A.’s office is using her testimony to support two counts of “predatory sexual assault,” which allege that Weinstein is a repeat offender.

The prosecution rested its case earlier on Thursday, wrapping up two weeks of testimony that included tearful accounts from six women accusing Weinstein of sexual assault and rape.

More Biz

  • Donna Rotunno, Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein court

    Producer Friend Of Harvey Weinstein Testifies He Was A Sex Addict

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense team kicked off their case Thursday afternoon, calling a former friend of Annabella Sciorra’s to undermine her allegation that the producer raped her in the early 1990s. Paul Feldsher, a former ICM agent and producer of several Miramax films, said that Sciorra was one of his closest friends for several years. He [...]

  • A sign of KFC's grinning Colonel

    KFC Sneaks Advertising Onto Spotify’s Ad-Free Premium Platform – But Not for Long

    In a surprising move, KFC managed to sneak advertising onto Spotify’s ad-free Premium platform — but apparently only in the Middle East, and only for a short time before it was removed. As reported by Fast Company, to launch KFC’s new Kentucky Burger in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates-based agency Memac Ogilvy & [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo Golden Globes Jewelry

    Oscar Fashion: Atypical Accessories Abound on the Red Carpet

    Take-Note Rings Alongside her Chopard diamonds, Globe winner Olivia Colman wore a ring supporting ERA5050 — an England-rooted initiative calling for 50:50 equal representation of actresses across the stage and screen. More than 200 high-profile supporters, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Claire Foy and Tobias Menzies, have also recently sported badges. Throughout her “Judy” tour, Renée Zellweger [...]

  • Kalamatas Kitchen

    Imagine Kids+Family Secures Rights to 'Kalamata's Kitchen' Franchise

    Imagine Kids+Family has cut a deal for rights to the children’s book and digital franchise “Kalamata’s Kitchen.” The property was born in 2018 as a series of self-published books by co-creators Sarah Thomas and Derek Wallace. The pair have since inked a book deal with Random House Children’s Books for more titles to come in [...]

  • Post Oscars Vacation Options

    Four Curated Vacations for Post-Oscar Travel

    DISNEYLAND Anaheim, Calif. There’s never been a better time to visit the Happiest Place on Earth. Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, featuring the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride, recently opened. The Magic Happens parade is slated to kick off on Feb. 28, and festivals such as Lunar New Year and Disney California Adventure Food [...]

  • Ellen Goldsmith-Vein

    Gotham Group Sets First-Look Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

    Fox 21 Television Studios has closed a multi-year first look deal with The Gotham Group. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Bert Salke and his extraordinary team of executives at Fox 21,” said Gotham Group founder and CEO Ellen Goldsmith-Vein. “They have an unsurpassed record of successfully launching and supporting television projects that [...]

  • Lisbon Palacio Belmonte

    Post-Oscar Travel: Variety's Guide to Design-Centric Hotels

    Good design inspires. These hotels and resorts embody a distinct design sensibility in which architectural character and chic design complement the rarefied hospitality. Whether it’s a quiet retreat done in an upscale boho style on Spain’s festive island of Ibiza or the contemporary luxury of the Ty Warner Villa at the Four Seasons Resort The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad