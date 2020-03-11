×

Weinstein Defense Lawyer Blasts ‘Obscene’ 23-Year Prison Sentence

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donna Rotunno Gloria Allred
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney blasted Justice James Burke’s decision to sentence her client to 23 years in prison on Wednesday morning.

Speaking outside court, attorney Donna Rotunno said that Burke had “caved” to pressure from the public and the #MeToo movement.

“That sentence that was just handed down by this court was obscene,” Rotunno said. “I am overcome with anger at that number. I think that number is a cowardly number to give.”

Weinstein faced a maximum sentence of 29 years on counts of committing a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. Many observers predicted that he would get 10 to 15 years.

Rotunno said Weinstein will appeal, and said the harsh penalty will offer further evidence to the appellate court that the trial was biased against Weinstein from the beginning. She said the appeal would likely be filed in July.

“There are murderers who will get out of court faster than Harvey Weinstein will,” Rotunno said. “We hope this sentence will speak to the appellate court in a way that will show this has been unfair from the beginning.”

Weinstein addressed the court before the sentence was issued, saying that he felt remorse for the victims, but adding that he was “confused” by the allegations against him.

Gloria Allred, who represents three of the accusers, also addressed the media outside the courthouse. She held up a sign with Weinstein’s sentence on the two counts — 20 years and three years — with the words “This is what justice looks like.”

“If you are a sexual predator and you are confused, all you have to do is remember this — 20 plus three years,” she said. “For all those who are still preying on women, who want to engage in the high risk-taking of harming women and thinking you’ll get away with it, that gamble is likely not to pay off for you anymore. And if you’re a high-profile figure, don’t expect anything but equal justice.”

Tarale Wulff, one of the women who testified at trial, said she felt happiness when Burke delivered the sentence.

“No one thought we’d be here today. No one thought Harvey would ever see a courtroom,” she said. “I feel joyous with what Judge Burke decided.”

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., issued a statement thanking the judge and the women who testified.

“We thank the court for imposing a sentence that puts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society on notice,” he said. “We thank the survivors for their remarkable statements today and indescribable courage over the last two years. Harvey Weinstein deployed nothing less than an army of spies to keep them silent. But they refused to be silent, and they were heard. Their words took down a predator and put him behind bars, and gave hope to survivors of sexual violence all across the world.”

More Biz

  • Donna Rotunno Gloria Allred

    Weinstein Defense Lawyer Blasts 'Obscene' 23-Year Prison Sentence

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney blasted Justice James Burke’s decision to sentence her client to 23 years in prison on Wednesday morning. Speaking outside court, attorney Donna Rotunno said that Burke had “caved” to pressure from the public and the #MeToo movement. “That sentence that was just handed down by this court was obscene,” Rotunno said. [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Pleads for Mercy: 'I'm Worried About This Country'

    Harvey Weinstein gave a long statement at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, saying he was remorseful but also “confused” by the allegations of rape and sexual assault leveled against him. “I think men are confused about all of this,” Weinstein said. “This feeling of thousands of men and women who are losing due process… I’m [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz High Fidelity

    ‘High Fidelity’ Gets So Many Things Right — Did It Get the Music Wrong?

    Even with the miraculous Second Coming of vinyl, the prospects for a successful reboot of the record-store drama “High Fidelity” seemed grim. Twenty years after the John Cusack film, nearly 25 after Nick Hornby’s novel, the shrines to vinyl depicted in the book and movie — epicenters of local music scenes, vanguards of taste and [...]

  • Matt Lucas'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'

    'Bridesmaids' Comic Matt Lucas Joins ‘The Great British Bake Off’

    British comic Matt Lucas (“Little Britain,” “Bridesmaids,” “Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland”) will be joining host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood for the 11th season of “The Great British Bake Off,” which begins filming this spring. “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television,” said Lucas. “I [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney's Bob Iger: 'We're All Sobered' by Global Coronavirus Crisis

    Disney executive chairman Bob Iger opened Disney’s annual meeting in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday with an acknowledgement of the challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis while also trying to assure investors that the company is strong enough to withstand a downturn in business. “We’re all sobered by the concern that we feel for everyone affected [...]

  • CES Tech Media Placeholder

    5 Ways Entertainment Companies Are Doing Business During Coronavirus

    Entertainment companies are doing business online while the world confronts the epidemic. Online film fest Online film platform Stage32 is inviting filmmakers who were accepted to SXSW to screen films via their platform, saying it will promote the titles to its community of more than 600,000 creatives and industry executives. Patton Oswalt endorsed the idea [...]

  • Ozark Netflix

    How the New DGA Deal Foreshadows WGA, SAG-AFTRA Talks

    The major studios have made their first big move in the 2020 cycle of labor negotiations with Hollywood unions. Now, the industry is waiting to see how that opening bid plays with the two unions that could be hot zones of volatility later this year: the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. The Directors Guild [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad