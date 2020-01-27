×

Weinstein Attorney Goes on Offense Against ‘Project Runway’ Assistant

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mimi Haleyi Weinstein trial

Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney went on the attack on Monday afternoon, suggesting that a sex assault accuser had fabricated her claims because it was no longer “in vogue” to be friends with the producer.

Miriam Haley testified earlier in the day Monday that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at his apartment in 2006. She had first told of that assault in October 2017, when she spoke at a press conference with Gloria Allred. But on the stand on Monday, she added a significant new detail: She had another sexual encounter with Weinstein two weeks later at the Tribeca Grand Hotel.

Haley, who worked as a production assistant on “Project Runway,” said that Weinstein had sex with her while she laid there passively. She said he called her a “whore” and a “bitch” in an effort to turn her on. Asked by the prosecutor if she had wanted to have sex with Weinstein that day, she said “no.” But she also said “no” when asked by the defense if Weinstein had “forced” her to have sex.

Defense attorney Damon Cheronis asked why Haley had not mentioned the encounter — or the vivid details about being called a “bitch” and a “whore” — during the press conference, or in an appearance on “The Today Show.” She said she had not remembered the epithets at first, but recalled them when she “focused in” on the details with the D.A.’s office.

“You did not tell the world in October 2017 the rest of the story, did you?” Cheronis asked.

Haley answered that if she had given the whole story, her statement would have been two hours long.

“The truth is,” Cheronis said, “the reason that you did not tell the world that is because you know they would look at you skeptically.”

“That is not true,” Haley said.

“The truth is that you had a consensual relationship with Mr. Weinstein,” Cheronis said. Haley denied it.

“You had a friendship with Mr. Weinstein,” Cheronis said. “It wasn’t ‘in vogue’ to be friends with Harvey Weinstein anymore in October 2017, was it? You couldn’t send him scripts anymore, could you?”

Haley said she doesn’t send him scripts because she is no longer in the entertainment industry.

Cheronis also asked if she was planning to sue Weinstein. “I have no plans,” she said.

Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast asked Haley on re-direct whether she considered the second encounter to have been a sexual assault.

“I didn’t know that was an assault because I didn’t physically resist, so I didn’t recognize that as an assault,” Haley said, and then she began to cry.

Haley was also asked if — as the defense has insinuated — she was “using” Weinstein to get things she wanted.

“No,” she said.

On re-cross, Cheronis asked if it was her testimony that Weinstein sexually assaulted her on July 10, and then on July 26, “there was some kind of sex that was not forced, but that you weren’t interested in?”

“That’s correct,” Haley said.

Raising his voice, Cheronis said: “Because there was never any sexual assault!”

Weinstein has not been charged in connection with the second encounter. He faces one count of criminal sexual acts for the earlier incident of alleged forced oral sex, along with four other charges in connection with two other accusers.

More Biz

  • Mimi Haleyi Weinstein trial

    Weinstein Attorney Goes on Offense Against 'Project Runway' Assistant

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney went on the attack on Monday afternoon, suggesting that a sex assault accuser had fabricated her claims because it was no longer “in vogue” to be friends with the producer. Miriam Haley testified earlier in the day Monday that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at his apartment in 2006. [...]

  • Kobe Bryant Dead

    Southern California Radio Stations Go Silent in Honor of Kobe Bryant

    Southern California radio stations are holding a moment of silence at noon to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday. The stations dedicated one minute and eight seconds of silence to Bryant. The eight extra seconds are a reference to his original jersey number. The Southern California Broadcasters Association gave specific instructions on [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for

    Weinstein Defense Makes Third Request for a Mistrial

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense team filed a formal request for a mistrial on Monday, arguing that numerous judicial errors have hopelessly prejudiced the jury. The motion was the third request for a mistrial since the proceedings got underway earlier this month. In the motion, defense lawyer Damon Cheronis argued that Annabella Sciorra had given hearsay testimony [...]

  • ICM Partners

    ICM Partners Promotes Six Agents to Partner Status

    ICM Partners has promoted six agents to partner status. ICM’s partner class of 2020 features four women and two men drawn from disciplines across the agency: Courtny Catzel (Non-Scripted), Di Glazer (Theater), Shade Grant (Non-Scripted), Andrea Johnson (Concerts), Craig Shapiro (Talent) and Howie Tanenbaum (TV). The promotions bring the number of partners at ICM to [...]

  • A Sheriffs Department vehicle arrives at

    Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Federal Agencies Arriving to Launch Investigation

    A team from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration is expected to arrive in California Sunday evening to take the lead on the investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Seven other people died in the crash. At the same time, [...]

  • Kobe Bryant Staples Center memorial

    Kobe Bryant Mourners Gather Outside Staples Center to Remember Basketball Great

    Within hours of the news of Kobe Bryant’s death breaking, a fast-growing crowd of about two hundred people had gathered outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday to mourn the Lakers legend, who died earlier that day in a helicopter crash. Chants of “Kobe! Kobe!” broke out spontaneously outside of the sports [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad