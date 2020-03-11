×

WarnerMedia Chief John Stankey Pay Climbed 36% in 2019, to $22.5 Million

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

John Stankey - AT&T WarnerMedia
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

John Stankey, head of WarnerMedia and AT&T’s president and chief operating officer, saw his 2019 compensation rise 36%, to a total of $22.47 million, according to a regulatory filing.

That included base salary of $2.9 million, stock awards of $9.5 million, $7.6 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, $2.1 million in the change in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation, and $367,000 in other compensation (including $223,991 in life-insurance premiums).

AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson’s pay package last year was $32 million, up 10% from $29.1 million in 2018, the company disclosed in a proxy filing Wednesday.

Stankey, 57, is responsible for AT&T Communications, WarnerMedia and Xandr, the telco’s ad unit. He is overseeing the company’s launch of HBO Max, slated for May 2020, which will be available to over 10 million HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms out of the gate.

In the filing, AT&T said, “Due to the unique pay practices in the media and entertainment industry, the consultant created a separate Media Peer Group, comprised of key organizations in the media and entertainment industry, against which to evaluate Mr. Stankey’s compensation.” That comprised Comcast, Amazon, CBS, AMC Networks, Discovery, Lionsgate and Netflix.

Stankey, who has worked at the telco for more than three decades, in 2018 was named CEO of WarnerMedia following AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner. In October 2019, he was named president and COO of AT&T overseeing AT&T Communications, WarnerMedia, and Xandr, prompting speculation that he was in line to succeed Stephenson. The company has said Stephenson will remain AT&T’s CEO at least through the end of 2020.

