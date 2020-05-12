WarnerMedia, Crunchyroll, Universal Music Announce Executive Moves in Asia

A number of executives have found new placements in Asia’s music and content industries.
- WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks and Sales has appointed Athreyan Sundararajan as its VP of marketing and brand services for the region of Southeast Asia and the Pacific (SEAP). In the newly created, Singapore-based role, he will oversee brands including HBO, Cinemax, Warner TV, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Oh!K. Sundararajan comes to WarnerMedia from Fox Networks Group, where he has been since 2008, most recently as senior vice president of marketing and commercial strategy for Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. He will now report to Clement Schwebig, WarnerMedia’s SEAP and China managing director, who praised the new recruit’s “broad experience across the region.”
- Meanwhile, WarnerMedia’s anime brand Crunchyroll has appointed Julian Lai-Hung as its Tokyo-based head of content strategy and business development, with a focus on Japan and Asia-Pacific. Crunchyroll unveiled its own originals earlier this year in an attempt to add value to its existing anime library of more than 1,000 titles. Lai-Hung will help that team “identify new partnerships and creative opportunities,” overseeing content strategy and initiating originals, said Alden Budill, the company’s head of global partnerships and content strategy — herself a new hire as of January. Lai-Hung’s previous roles include a stint helping Netflix launch its Japan service as director of content and anime for the region, as well as time with Warner Brothers as VP of international digital distribution and, briefly, global sales. Other recent hires at Crunchyroll in the wake of its December acquisition of VIZ Media Europe Group, a European Japanese anime licensor and distributor, include Terry Li as general manager of Crunchyroll Games and John Easum as head of Crunchyroll EMEA.
- Meanwhile, Universal Music Publishing Group announced Tuesday that Joe Fang will be serve as its first-ever China managing director at its new Beijing headquarters. He will report to Andrew Jenkins, the firm’s president of Australia and Asia Pacific. Fang most recently was head of production at BASE Media, and before that served as chief business director of media at real estate developer China Fortune Land Development. The company’s COO Marc Cimino said that Universal Music Publishing Group has “put a strong and strategic emphasis on UMPG’s growth in China,” saying that the country has “become a very exciting territory for our songwriters.”