WarnerMedia, Crunchyroll, Universal Music Announce Executive Moves in Asia

A number of executives have found new placements in Asia’s music and content industries.

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks and Sales has appointed Athreyan Sundararajan as its VP of marketing and brand services for the region of Southeast Asia and the Pacific (SEAP). In the newly created, Singapore-based role, he will oversee brands including HBO, Cinemax, Warner TV, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Oh!K. China managing director, who praised the new recruit’s “broad experience across the region.”

Meanwhile, WarnerMedia’s anime brand Crunchyroll has appointed Julian Lai-Hung as its Tokyo-based head of content strategy and business development, with a focus on Japan and Asia-Pacific.