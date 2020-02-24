×

Warner Records Promotes Norva Denton to Senior VP of A&R

By
Variety Staff

Norva Denton has been promoted to Senior Vice President of A&R for Warner Records, the company announced today. Denton is based at the label’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to label CEO and co-chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck.

“Norva is the perfect fit for our revitalized A&R department, as he brings youthful energy, solid relationships, and a strong marketing background in addition to his A&R expertise,” said Bay-Schuck. “He has the respect of the creative community and artists alike.”

Warner Records has a long-standing reputation of artistic freedom and creativity, and I’m thrilled to continue my career here under the expert guidance of Aaron Bay-Schuck and [COO and co-chair] Tom Corson,” said Denton. “I’m continuously searching for the next generation of great talent and I look forward to building upon our unstoppable roster of artists.”

Denton joined Warner Records in 2018 as Director of A&R, during the rebrand of the iconic record label under the leadership of Bay-Schuck and Corson. He has worked closely with YFN Lucci and Wale, and served as a producer on the latter’s “Wow… That’s Crazy” album.

Born and raised in Chicago, IL, Denton got his start in 2008 as West Coast Regional Director at Motown/Island Def Jam in New York. Denton worked with a wide range of artists during his eight year stint, including Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Logic, Alessia Cara, Charlie Wilson, Kelly Price, Rick Ross and Pusha T.

 

