Bob Bakish: ViacomCBS to Sell Publishing Unit Simon & Schuster

Brian Steinberg

CREDIT: Viacom

ViacomCBS is preparing to sell its publishing unit, Simon & Schuster, as the company re-evaluates all its assets in a fast-changing business landscape.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish told investors Wednesday that the company is taking a hard look at all operations. Simon & Schuster has generated inquiries from prospective buyers in the past, Bakish said during a Q&A held as part of Morgan Stanley’s annual investor conference in San Francisco.

Simon & Schuster “is not a core asset. It is not video-based. It does not have significant connection for our broader business,” Bakish said.

Simon & Schuster has been part of ViacomCBS’ predecessor companies since 1975. The publishing company founded in 1924 by Richard Simon and M. Lincoln Schuster. The publisher went through numerous iterations before it was sold in 1975 to Gulf + Western, which was then the parent company of Paramount Pictures.

Sumner Redstone’s Viacom took over Simon & Schuster as part of its 1994 acquisition of Paramount Communications. Simon & Schuster transition to CBS Corp. in 2006 when Viacom and CBS Corp. were split into to separate companies by Redstone (who acquired CBS in 2000).

The publisher’s top authors include the prolific Stephen King and Mary Higgins Clark. Carolyn Reidy has served as president-CEO since January 2008.

More to come

