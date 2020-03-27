ViacomCBS Sets $2.5 Billion Debt Offering as Company Faces Tough Scrutiny

ViacomCBS has disclosed plans for a $2.5 billion debt offering, an effort that comes as the newly merged company faces tough scrutiny of its growth strategy and balance sheet amid the coronavirus-related economic crisis.

ViacomCBS said it would seek to raise $2.5 billion for cash that may be used to help pay down some of the company’s looming debt obligations. The money is to be used for “general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of outstanding indebtedness,” ViacomCBS said.

