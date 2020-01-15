Verve Promotes Felicia Prinz to Partner

Verve announced Wednesday that it is promoting agent Felicia Prinz to partner.

She joins current partners Bryan Besser, David Boxerbaum, Adam Levine, Amy Retzinger, Adam Weinstein, and Bill Weinstein.

“Ten years ago, Verve was created as a company where interns could become assistants, assistants become agents, and agents become partners,” the partnership said in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Felicia Prinz into the partnership of Verve.”

Prinz has spent more than seven years with the agency representing television writers and directors. Prior to joining Verve, she was a manager at Fineman Entertainment. She started her career at CAA, followed by ICM and then 3 Arts Entertainment.

“It’s been a thrill to be on this ride and I am proud to be part of such a dynamic and innovative team,” Prinz said.

Her client list includes Stephany Folsom (“Paper Girls,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Toy Story 4”), Allison Schroeder (“Frozen 2,” “Hidden Figures”), Sarah Watson (“The Bold Type”), April Blair (“All American”), Ben Queen (“Powerless,” “A-Z”), Katie Wech (“Jane the Virgin,” “Hypnotist Love Story”), Kim Harrison (“Deputy”) and Olatunde Osunsanmi (“Star Trek: Discovery”).

Verve made headlines last year when it became the first sizable Hollywood agency to sign the WGA’s code of conduct. The move was not altogether unexpected given that Verve is a literary agency with a deep roster of writer clients.

Verve has agreed to abide by the three primary tenets of the WGA’s agency franchise contract reform campaign. Packaging fees and affiliated production efforts are banned. Verve has also committed to provide writers’ contracts, invoices and deal memos to the WGA” and allow auditing.