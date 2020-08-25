Verve Makes Election Day Paid Holiday for All Employees (EXCLUSIVE)

Verve has made election day a paid company holiday for all employees starting with this year, Variety has learned exclusively.

“We have always lived by the mantra ‘Voices Heard,’ and we think that mantra is even more appropriate today,” the agency’s partners said in a statement. “We want to encourage our employees to vote and have their voices heard and engage in the democratic process, whether that is by voting, volunteering at a polling place or supporting someone else’s right to vote by taking them to a polling place. Actions that should be able to be taken without it affecting their paycheck.”

The agency also announced that it will be electronically distributing information on voter registration, deadlines, and links to educational resources in the lead up to Nov. 3.

Verve became the first sizable Hollywood agency to come to a deal with the WGA back in May, which allowed Verve to begin representing writers once again. In June, WME agent Sean Grumman joined the agency as a partner to launch its talent division.

Several media companies have announced in recent weeks that they would be making election day a company holiday. Last week, Blumhouse, OWN, and A3 Artists Agency all said they would allow employees to take off on Nov. 3 in order to vote in the 2020 Presidential election. Back in July, ICM Partners and Universal Music Group both stated they would do the same, while Twitter did so in June. Coca-Cola announced last week they were making the day a holiday after comedian Sarah Silverman challenged several companies to do so via social media.