Verizon Promises to Not Disconnect Customers or Charge Late Fees Through June 30

Verizon extended its pledge to not shut off service — or charge late fees — through June 30 for consumer and small-business customers facing financial hardships during the COVID-19 crisis.

The telco said it “will neither terminate service nor charge late fees to our postpaid wireless, residential, and small business customers” as long as they notify Verizon of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Verizon defines “small business” customers as those with 50 lines or fewer. The company said customers can find more info at this link.

Last month, Verizon said it would waive late fees and not disconnect customers for late payment for a 60-day period (March 16 to May 13). That was under the FCC-led Keep Americans Connected pledge, which was joined by other cable and telecommunications providers including Comcast, AT&T, Charter, and T-Mobile. Verizon has now extended its no-disconnect promise for seven more weeks.

In reporting Q1 results, Verizon said COVID-19 cut into earnings by 4 cents per share — primarily as the result of customers not paying their bills. During the first three months of 2020, Verizon said “bad debt” expenses increased by $228 million based on the expected number of customers who are unable to pay their bills.

Verizon said it expects bad-debt costs to be higher in the second quarter of 2020 than in Q1.