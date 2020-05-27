‘Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes,’ Featuring Cate Blanchett, Patti Lupone and Janelle Monae, to Air on Lifetime and Facebook

Variety and Lifetime have partnered on “Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes,” celebrating the women serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The one-hour special premieres on June 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime and Facebook.

Virtually hosted by “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts, the special will be simultaneously broadcast from Variety’s Facebook page, and cross-posted on Lifetime’s account at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. As part of this event, viewers on Facebook will be able to contribute directly to the United Nations Foundation/World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund using the Facebook donate button in the livestream. Facebook has provided $10 million in matched funds for this ongoing effort. The special will also repeat on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime’s sister network LMN.

“Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes” will celebrate the women on the frontlines of the pandemic — including doctors, nurses, teachers and researchers — who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference and working toward finding a solution in this crisis. The special will take a look at ways women are confronting domestic violence, changes to the way children are educated, mental health, homelessness and other areas that affect daily life. Current and past Power of Women honorees will come together to celebrate these remarkable women, their extraordinary work and their dedication to their communities during this challenging time.

The program will also highlight the 2020 Power of Women honorees for their professional achievements and humanitarian efforts to various causes, including Cate Blanchett, two-time Oscar winner and executive producer of the miniseries “Mrs. America” (UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency); Patti LuPone, Tony and Grammy-winning star and actor in the new series “Hollywood” (Broadway Cares); and Janelle Monáe, eight-time Grammy-nominated singer and actress starring in the series “Homecoming” (Local Initiatives Support Corporation).

Previous honorees Laverne Cox, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Blake Lively, Helen Mirren and Natalie Portman will also pay tribute to these women through self-shot material. Additionally the program will include a special performance by Andra Day.

“During this incredibly trying time, we look forward to celebrating the remarkable women on the frontlines of the pandemic who are making the health and safety of others a priority every single day. In the midst of this crisis, the work they are doing is the epitome of selflessness and bravery,” said Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller. “We are also thrilled to honor yet another inspiring group of women within the industry whose contributions to their respective humanitarian causes are making such a powerful impact on our global community.”

“Variety‘s Power of Women is one of our signature events. With our founding partner Lifetime, we knew it was crucial this year more than ever to expand our tradition and highlight our everyday heroes — the frontline workers who are courageously battling the pandemic,” said Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. “For the first time, a multi-platform global audience will experience our iconic event and join us in paying tribute to the dedication and perseverance of all of these incredibly inspirational women.”

“Programming with a purpose is part of the fabric of who we are at A+E Networks and we are honored to partner with Variety to showcase the true power of women on Lifetime with this inspiring tribute,” said A+E Networks Group president Paul Buccieri. “With women leading in almost all areas of essential work, this is an incredible opportunity to celebrate the everyday heroes who are doing monumentally impactful feats in this unprecedented time in our lives.”

“Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes” is executive produced by Sharon Scott for Category 6 Media, and Kristy Sabat, Jessica Conway and Annie Allen for Six for West Media group. Lifetime executive producers are Amy Winter, Gena McCarthy and Shura Davison. Eller and Sobrino-Stearns executive produce for Variety, while John Ross and Dea Lawrence are producers.

