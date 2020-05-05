Variety Streaming Room Announces ‘Rebooting the Entertainment Industry’ Virtual Series

The Variety Streaming Room will stream the first episode of its new virtual series “Rebooting The Entertainment Industry,” presented by PwC and Ad Council, on Tuesday, May 12 at 10:00 am P.T. The episode features WarnerMedia’s chief technology officer Jeremy Legg, and PwC Workforce of the Future principal Jean Lee, with more panelists to be announced. This will be the first series to air in the newly-launched Variety Streaming Room.

The five-part series will explore how the entertainment industry is refocusing and redefining business during the significant COVID-19 disruptions. During each episode, thought leaders in the industry will tackle a different topic, such as challenges and opportunities around remote work; restarting film and TV production and distribution; implications for the stalled sports industry; the future outlook for growth and more.

The first episode’s topic is “The Entertainment & Media Workforce.” Panelists will discuss how, after weeks of adjusting to a remote work environment, entertainment companies are moving toward with sustainable ways of doing business. The conversation will also cover what new technologies are enabling productivity and answering security challenges.

“The media and entertainment industry is in uncharted territory that will require flexibility and agility over the coming weeks and months as everyone adapts to new challenges and opportunities,” said Mark McCaffrey, PwC partner and U.S. Technology, Media, and Telecommunications sector leader. “PwC is proud to sponsor this ‘Rebooting’ series of discussions featuring episodes on some of the most critical areas of today’s media landscape, and great guests talking about what a new normal looks like.”

“Variety’s ‘Entertainment Industry Reboot’ series will be an invaluable opportunity to hear from entertainment, media and marketing industry leaders about ways to navigate the challenges facing our industry in these unprecedented times,” said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of Ad Council. “The implications of this crisis are far-reaching and long-term, and these webinars will be informative, inspiring and forward-thinking sessions on producing and distributing content, optimizing audience engagement and looking to the future.”

“We are excited to launch ‘Rebooting the Entertainment Industry’ with PwC and Ad Council,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety’s chief revenue officer and group publisher. “These relevant and insightful conversations will assess today’s media landscape and identify original opportunities to move the industry forward.”

To secure your spot, please register here: variety.com/rebootseries