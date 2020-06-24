Variety Streaming Room to Host ‘Better Call Saul’ Screening, Exclusive Q&A

“Better Call Saul” series stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Tony Dalton and Michael Mando and co-creator and executive producer Peter Gould will participate in an exclusive Q&A following a screening of the season finale on July 7 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET in the Variety Streaming Room presented by AMC. The conversation will be moderated by Michael Schneider, senior editor of TV Awards at Variety.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual screening and conversation here: variety.com/bettercallsaul