Variety Streaming Room to Host Locarno Film Festival StepIn 2020 Virtual Event Aug. 5-7

The Locarno Film Festival StepIn 2020 will take place virtually in the Variety Streaming Room August 5-7 with three 50-minute sessions covering the future of theatrical experience, the state of independent film production and the future of film festivals and markets.

Speakers include Rodrigo Teixeira, Producer (‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘Port Authority’); Kasi Lemmons, Director/Writer (‘Harriet’); Elissa Federoff, President Distribution, NEON; Daniel Battsek, Director, Film4; Alberto Barbera, Director, Venice Film Festival; Jérôme Paillard, Executive Director, Marche du Cannes; Tabitha Jackson, Director, Sundance Film Festival and many more. Each session will be moderated by a Variety journalist.

Part of Locarno Pro, the industry branch of the Locarno Film Festival, StepIn is one of the most respected international think tanks imagining and discussing the way forward for the film industry. Selected film professionals get together to relate their experiences, to inspire and be inspired by one another, and to brainstorm ways to bring about new behaviors, practices, and business models.

Additional speakers include:

Allison Gardner, CEO Glasgow Film; Laura Houlgatte, CEO, International Union of Cinemas; Vincent Quek, President, Anticipate Pictures; Mikey Schwartz-Wright, Agent, United Talent Agency; Nisha Ganatra, Director, (‘Late Night’, ‘The High Note’); Soumya Sriraman, President, Britbox; Alexandra Lebret, Managing Director of the European Producers Club; Lili Hinstin, Artistic Director, Locarno Film Festival; and Sarah Schweitzman, Agent, CAA Film Finance & Sales Group.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Register for the free virtual conversations here: variety.com/locarnoprostepin