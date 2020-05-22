‘Avenue 5’ Cast, Creator to Participate in Variety Streaming Room Screening and Panel

“Avenue 5” stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Lenora Crichlow, Ethan Phillips and series creator Armando Iannucci will participate in an exclusive Q&A interview moderated by Variety’s Michael Schneider following a screening of an episode from the series on June 4 in the Variety Streaming Room presented by HBO.

“Avenue 5,” from “Veep” creator Iannucci, is an HBO comedy set 40 years into the future when traveling the solar system is no longer a sci-fi fantasy, but rather a booming, multibillion-dollar business. Laurie portrays Ryan Clark, the confident and suave captain of “Avenue 5” — a space cruise ship with luxury amenities like gourmet buffets, a spa, an observation deck and yoga classes. As the series begins, Avenue 5’s eight-week journey around Saturn is underway and its systems are optimal. But when the ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties, it’s up to Ryan and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and find a way to deal with unexpected events onboard — though they may or may not be equipped for the task.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual screening and conversation here: variety.com/hboavenue5