Variety Nominated for 56 Southern California Journalism Awards

Variety has been nominated for 56 Southern California Journalism Awards, including three for entertainment journalist of the year and two for in-house/corporate publication.

The awards, given out by the Los Angeles Press Club, honor outstanding journalism in the region across print, digital, radio and broadcast platforms.

Variety’s chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario, chief film critic Owen Gleiberman and feature editor Chris Willman are vying for entertainment journalist of the year along with Melvin Robert of Spectrum News and TheWrap’s Sharon Waxman.

Variety’s inaugural Power of Pride issue and American (In)Justice, Variety’s special issue with sister publication Rolling Stone, were nominated in the in-house/corporate publication category. Variety’s website also received a nomination as did Variety’s Hitmakers cover featuring Billie Eilish.

Willman picked up seven nominations overall, followed by D’Addario with six. Gleiberman nabbed four bids, along with Variety’s New York bureau chief Ramin Setoodeh and senior TV editor Brian Steinberg. Executive editor, music Shirley Halperin received three nominations.

Double nominees are Variety senior vice president Tim Gray, chief film critic Peter Debruge, associate features editor Jenelle Riley; senior film writer Matt Donnelly and events & lifestyle producer Angelique Jackson.

Jackson was part of a team along with Mackenzie Johnson and Meredith Woerner that produced “Meet Victoria Mahoney: The First Woman to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Film,” which was nominated in the broadcast category of entertainment personality profile/interview. The team of Audrey Yap, Tucker Morrison and Greg Georgianna was also nominated in that category for “’Watchmen’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Talks Playing Doctor Manhattan and ‘Matrix 4’ Role.”

Other Variety nominees are interim editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton; executive editor, TV Daniel Holloway; editor-at-large Kate Aurthur; senior editor, TV awards Michael Schneider; senior features writer Andrew Barker; features editor Diane Garrett; senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister; legit editor Gordon Cox; senior music editor Jem Aswad; senior features editor, TV Danielle Turchiano; senior social media editor Meg Zukin; and freelancers Zoe Hewitt and Nick Vivarelli.

The Los Angeles Press Club has yet to finalize details on when winners will be announced.