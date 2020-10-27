Variety Announces Salute to Service Special Premiering Veterans Day on the History Channel

Variety‘s fourth annual Salute to Service, presented by History and Voices Magnified, will air on the History Channel on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The celebration will honor veterans and service members, in addition to the various individuals who continue to champion the military and its related organizations.

This year’s special will include appearances from Trace Adkins, Kevin Bacon, Bryan Cranston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mario Lopez, Kellie Pickler, Kelly Ripa, Shaggy and Gary Sinise, all of whom will pay their respects to the courageous men and women who serve our country.

The program will highlight organizations such as Headstrong, Team Rubicon, The Bush Institute, Gary Sinise Foundation and the USO — which will showcase its work with the troops since its inception and its current initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cranston will present the USO segment, which is a non-profit partner of the program. Verizon, which employs more than 10,000 veterans, will also be featured in celebration of being voted the No. 1 military-friendly company for a third consecutive year.

“Words cannot express our gratitude to the veterans for all their sacrifices for our freedom, but this Veterans Day, we strive to honor those fearless men and women. It was crucial to us to keep our annual Salute to Service event going and to pay tribute and recognize those who have given so much to keep our country safe and strong,” said PMC Vice Chairman, Gerry Byrne. Byrne is a United Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and works across all of PMC’s platforms to support veteran’s initiatives. “We are thankful for the continued support by the History Channel.”

The History Channel’s award-winning Mission to Honor initiative acknowledges the many contributions of veterans and shares their stories across all platforms. Mission to Honor allows the History Channel to collaborate with many veterans’ organizations to help showcase the many ways in which veterans serve and honor their communities.

“Variety’s Salute to Service is an important opportunity to honor our nations veterans and service members and give a platform to many of the excellent organizations out there who are helping veterans and military families,” said Paul Buccieri, President, A+E Networks Group. “Honoring and celebrating our veterans and military families has been a long-term priority for the History Channel and A+E Networks and we are proud to have the opportunity to get these organizations in front of viewers and encourage our audiences to learn more about their vital work.”

Variety‘s Salute to Service is produced by the Category 6 Media™ group. Executive producers are Sharon Scott, Kristy Sabat and Annie Allen.