Variety’s Power of Pride Issue Wins Three Maggie Awards

Variety‘s inaugural Power of Pride issue has won three Maggie Awards, including best overall publication/trade. The June 19, 2019, issue also picked up top honors for special theme issue/trade and special interest/trade.

“I am thrilled and so grateful that our hard work has been recognized by the Maggie Awards voters! I couldn’t be prouder of our team for continuing to produce such important, compelling content,” Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller said.

Variety was one of 158 finalists from across the country vying for the 68th Maggie Awards, which honor excellence in editorial, design, layout, and impact in publishing and digital media.

“We are excited to see the growth of the Maggie Awards, expanding from the West Coast to across the nation,” Maggie Awards chair Catherine Upton said. “This year we witnessed 15% more entrants and 44% more volunteer judges than last year. We look forward to continuing expansion through 2021.”

Variety‘s fellow nominees for overall publication/trade were Business Fleet, Journal of the California Dental Association and Piano The Guide. First-time nominee 1859 Oregon’s Magazine was named best overall publication/consumer.

In the special interest/trade issue category, Variety was nominated along with Roast Magazine, ICG Magazine, Exhibitor and ASCP Skin Deep.

Power of Pride was up against another Variety issue, Hitmakers, in the special theme issue category, as well as ECO Magazine’s Ocean Sound issue, Luckbox’s The High Anxiety Economy issue and ASCP Skin Deep’s Intimate Skin Care issue.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the awards ceremony was held virtually on Friday.

A showcase of the Maggie Award winners and award of excellence honorees will be available at MaggieAwards.com beginning Monday.