Variety’s First Virtual Power of Law Event to Be Held on July 15

Variety’s first virtual invite-only Power of Law event, presented by City National Bank, will be held on July 15. Variety Power of Law is tied to the annual Legal Impact Report, which profiles the top attorneys working in entertainment and media. City National Bank’s chief executive officer Kelly Coffey will participate in an interview with Variety business editor Cynthia Littleton.

This year’s Variety Power of Law honoree Dina LaPolt will take part in a conversation with Universal Music Publishing Group chairman and CEO Jody Gerson. LaPolt was a key supporter and advisor to the Music Modernization Act. She is being honored for her work in the music industry as well as her philanthropic efforts as a co-founder of Songwriters of North America. Gerson was named Variety’s Hitmaker executive of the year in 2019. LaPolt and Gerson will discuss how the music industry is coping with current COVID-19 challenges and other pressing issues.

Additional speakers at the event include Effie T. Brown and DeVon Franklin. Brown, CEO of film financing fund Gamechanger Films, will discuss producing projects by and about people of color, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities. DeVon, president and CEO of Franklin Entertainment, who most recently produced the film “Breakthrough,” will speak about strategies for resuming film and TV production following challenging COVID-19 work stoppages.

“City National has a long history of supporting the legal community, and we’re excited for the opportunity to honor the top attorneys in entertainment at this memorable virtual event,” Coffey said. “Few industries have been harder hit by the COVID-19 pandemic than entertainment, and it is critical for all of us who support this industry to come together in the face of this unprecedented situation.”