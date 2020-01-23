×

Lindsey Elfenbein Promoted to Variety's Managing Director, Global Summits and Strategic Partnerships

Variety Staff

Variety has promoted Lindsey Elfenbein to managing director, global summits and strategic partnerships. Elfenbein joined the trade publication in 2014, where she has exponentially grown the conference business.

Elfenbein is responsible for driving global revenue across Variety’s summit series. Her contributions have led to the creation of new ventures including the Silicon Valleywood Summit with PwC, Variety Studio at Cannes Lions, the Visionaries Breakfast, the Business of Broadway and most recently NAB’s Executive Leadership Summit with Variety. She developed Variety‘s tech and financial sectors, expanding partnerships with Fortune 500 brands including PwC, Spotify, Adobe, iHeart Media, Twitter, Deloitte, Verizon Media and City National Bank, among others. She also notably created full field partner programs across live media, print, digital, custom content, social, podcasts and the Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP).

“In a competitive industry vying for advertising dollars, marketers now look to create more organic strategies that foster and deepen relationships with entertainment decision makers,” said Elfenbein. “I am thankful to Variety for giving me the opportunity to build out the thought leadership category and look forward to scaling the business globally.”

“Lindsey Elfenbein personifies the definition of hard work, creativity and professionalism,” said Michelle Fine-Smith, Variety‘s VP, global consumer partnerships. “Her contribution to our summits business and to the innovative development of our business solution provider clients, have been instrumental to our continued growth at Variety.”

Elfenbein began her career working across talent, literary, music and comedy divisions at APA Agency, and ran the West Coast retail events at Mac Cosmetics, Inc. She currently sits on the PMC Diversity and Inclusion Committee with a focus on exposing students to careers in entertainment and publishing. Elfenbein will continue to report to Fine-Smith and be based in New York.

