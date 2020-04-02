Variety Launches Virtual Streaming Room

Variety announced today that executives from NBCUniversal, Spotify, WarnerMedia and PwC will join its first-ever virtual conversation in the newly launched Variety Streaming Room.

Moderated by Andrew Wallenstein, president & chief media analyst of the Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP), the virtual event will take place Tuesday, April 7 at 9:30 a.m. PDT/12:30 pm EDT. The conversation will revolve around the unprecedented disruption that the COVID-19 outbreak is causing and how the entertainment industry is working on navigating its way through it.

Panelists Julie Clark, Global Head of Advertising Revenue Innovation at Spotify; Josh Feldman, EVP, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative at NBCUniversal; Sean Kisker, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer; and Greg Boyer, Technology, Media and Telecommunications Partner at PwC, will focus on how entertainment executive leaders are adapting quickly to a remote work environment, including different strategies to serve audiences in stressful times and how to strengthen direct-to-consumer offerings, among other initiatives.

“We are excited to unveil the Variety Streaming Room as a commitment to keep our community connected at a time our industry needs it most,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Chief Revenue Officer and Group Publisher, Variety. “Our intention is that these Variety Streaming Room events will serve as a virtual gathering place to inform and engage our audience as we all strive to move business forward during these challenging times.”

To secure your spot please register here: variety.com/streamingroom