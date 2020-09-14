Variety to Host Female Filmmakers Panel and Virtual Interview Studio Presented by Canada Goose

Variety will host a virtual female filmmakers panel celebrating the women behind some of the Toronto International Film Festival’s biggest movies, with panelists Riva Marker (“Good Joe Bell”), Mira Nair (“A Suitable Boy”), Emma Seligman (“Shiva Baby”), Dawn Porter (“The Way I See It”) and Shivani Rawat (“The Water Man”). The panel will take place in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Canada Goose on Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.

The 45-minute-long conversation will cover what it means to launch a film at a virtual festival, the state of the industry, and how female filmmakers get their projects made and distributed. They will also discuss what they’re looking forward to in the future.

Variety will also be conducting a virtual TIFF studio with filmmakers and talent, including David Byrne, Olivia Colman, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Regina King, Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet. Videos will appear on Variety social media platforms and on Variety.com throughout the festival.

The virtual conversation will be free to attend, with registration required. Secure your spot by registering here: variety.com/femalefilmmakers