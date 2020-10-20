Variety Reorganizes Editorial Operations and Promotes Veteran Editors

Variety has reorganized its growing editorial operations, advancing and promoting a number of senior editors as the global entertainment brand expands the scope of its coverage.

Claudia Eller will resume her role as Editor-in-Chief as of Oct. 26. Cynthia Littleton, formerly Business Editor, has been promoted to Co-Editor-in-Chief, reporting to Eller and Variety Chief Revenue Officer and Group Publisher Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. Littleton will relocate from New York to Los Angeles early next year.

Ramin Setoodeh, formerly New York Bureau Chief, has been promoted to Executive Editor, reporting to Eller.

Littleton and Setoodeh will oversee day-to-day operations of the newsroom with a focus on spearheading new and existing editorial franchises and growing the volume of video content produced for Variety.com and a range of other platforms. Eller will serve the remainder of her contract as EIC, finishing a tremendous decade at the helm of Variety through summer 2022. She will be succeeded by Littleton and another co-EIC to be named later.

Steven Gaydos, Executive VP of Global Content, oversees features and branded content, reporting to Sobrino-Stearns.

As part of the growing organization, Brent Lang has been named New York Bureau Chief in addition to his role Executive Editor, Film and Media, reporting to Eller. Manori Ravindran, International Editor, and Creative Director Raul Aguila will report to Eller.

Shirley Halperin, Executive Editor of Music, Daniel Holloway, Executive Editor of Television, and William Earl, Editor of Variety.com, will report to Littleton.

Managing Editor Lesley McKenzie will report to Setoodeh.

The reorganization comes as Variety prepares to mark its 115th anniversary in December.