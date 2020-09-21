Variety Wins Five Eddie & Ozzie Awards for Editorial and Design Excellence

Variety has won five Eddie & Ozzie Awards, presented by Folio:, for editorial and design excellence. No gala was held this year due to the pandemic.

Variety’s April 29 issue, titled “The Great Depression,” which chronicled the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on workers across the entertainment industry, was honored with an award for business-to-business full issue as well as for its cover illustration. Variety’s website, Variety.com, was also hailed for its site redesign.

Picking up individual awards were Variety’s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman and chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario. Gleiberman was honored for essays and criticism while D’Addario won for his range of work.

Variety also received a number of honorable mentions. Interim editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton was noted for her March 3 profile of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, features editor Chris Willman picked up a mention for his range of work and chief TV critic Caroline Framke was recognized in the essays and criticism category. Other honorable mentions include Variety’s June 3 Power of Pride issue for full issue, the April 8 The Weeknd issue for cover design, and Variety.com for website.

