Variety Business Managers Elite Event to Go Virtual on Nov. 13

Variety announced on Friday the programming for its virtual invite-only Business Managers Elite event, presented by City National Bank, on Nov. 13. Variety Business Managers Elite is tied to the annual Business Managers Elite Impact Report, which profiles the top business managers working in entertainment and media.

Producer and Founder of Color Force Nina Jacobson will participate in a keynote conversation with Variety Senior TV Writer Elaine Low. Jacobson will discuss her storytelling vision in a competitive entertainment landscape, including her work on the TV series “Pose” and “American Crime Story.”

Bernie Gudvi, Partner, GSO Business Management, will accept this year’s Business Managers Elite Award, honoring his extensive philanthropic efforts, spanning his service on the Board of Directors for the National Veterans Foundation.

The interactive event will also include structured networking among attendees and impact list honorees.

“City National has a long history of serving and working with leading business managers who are, in many ways, the backbone of the entertainment industry,” said Kelly Coffey, CEO of City National Bank. “We are proud to support this important event again this year with Variety. The ability to celebrate these incredible leaders is a bright spot during such tumultuous times.”

Venable is a supporting partner of the event.