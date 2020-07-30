Variety Announces Virtual Entertainment Marketing Summit on Aug. 26 & 27

Variety Entertainment Marketing Summit Presented by Deloitte will take place virtually over two days, Aug. 26 & 27. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will keynote the summit. Included in the agenda of prominent executives are CBS Chief Marketing Officer Mike Benson, Universal Pictures Co-President of Marketing Dwight Caines, Brand Entrepreneur Lauren Conrad and NBA Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri, among other elite speakers.

The expansion of the event to a digital conference, open to the public for free for the first time, facilitates a broader range of topics pertinent to the industry’s current opportunities and challenges. Keynotes and panel discussions with leading CMOs, executives and brand leaders will discuss topics including trends in promoting TV and film, how brands are responding to the Black Lives Matter movement, strategies to connect with Gen Z, technologies to fine tune audience targeting and more.

Jackson will speak to his extensive work as an award-winning rapper, brand entrepreneur, actor and producer. He is the executive producer, director and co-star of Starz’ series Power and serves as executive producer for ABC’s series For Life.

Kevin Westcott, Vice Chairman, US Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Deloitte will participate in a Keynote Conversation about consumers loading up on entertainment subscriptions.

Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartMedia Podcast Network, iHeartMedia, and Bruce Weiss, VP Marketing Trojan Condoms, will speak to the world of branded podcasts.

A TV marketing roundtable will include CBS’ Benson plus Kimberly Paige, Chief Marketing Officer, BET; Pia Chaozon Barlow, SVP Marketing, HBO Max; Linda Schupack, President, Marketing, AMC Networks; and Jennifer Prince, Managing Director, Twitter.

Film marketing chiefs joining Universal’s Caines include Suymi Antonson, SVP Marketing, NEON; Rebecca Kearey, President, International Marketing and Distribution, Fox Searchlight; and Paul Noble, Co-President Marketing, Paul Noble, Co-President, Global Marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Emily King, EVP, Marketing Strategy & Media at Fox; Jim Marsh, SVP Digital Marketing and Content, HBO; and Kjerstin Beatty, EVP Media Strategy and Planning, NBCUniversal Entertainment will discuss how they are blowing up traditional demo targeting strategies to best engage with audiences.

Thai Randolph, EVP and GM of Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud will also be featured.

An exploration on the impact of Black Lives Matter on brands will include Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director, Culture Marketing, McDonalds; Julian Duncan, Chief Marketing Officer, Jacksonville Jaguars; Tiffany Warren, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Omnicom Group; Justina Omokhua, SVP Brand Marketing, Endeavor; and Damon Jones, Chief Communications Officer, Procter & Gamble.

Suzanne Kounkel, Chief Marketing Officer, Deloitte, will moderate a discussion on how to reach Gen Z, featuring NBA’s Jhaveri, Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, Chipotle; Kenny Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer, Snap and Jacqueline Parks, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Digital Studios, Entertainment & Youth Group, ViacomCBS.

A look at virtual production and storytelling will feature Girish Balakrishnan. Director, Virtual Production, Netflix and Allan Cook, Managing Director, Digital Reality, Deloitte Consulting

A Branding-Preneurs session includes Tia Mowry, Actor, Host and Brand Entrepreneur, Lauren Conrad, Brand Entrepreneur, Hannah Svkarla, Brand Entrepreneur, Tracy Sun, Co-Founder, Poshmark and Morgan DeBaun, CEO and Founder, Blavity.

The virtual experience is free to attend with registration but availability is limited. Guests may interact in a series of “rooms” including a lobby, exhibition hall, exhibitor booths and theater, plus network in a Virtual Lounge.

“We are fortunate to be the presenting sponsor again this year and look forward to sharing our perspective on how consumer media and entertainment consumption habits have changed and accelerated, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Westcott, Deloitte LLP. “The competition for consumer attention and retention in the coming year will be fierce. To remain relevant to the consumer, media companies must deliver the best value for money, provide exclusive content, and offer strong libraries that continue to engage subscribers.”

To secure your spot in the Variety Entertainment Marketing Summit, register here variety.com/marketingsummit