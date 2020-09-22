Variety Announces ‘Staying Ahead of Modern Audiences’ Panel With Discovery Inc., Facebook, Fox Entertainment & NBCUniversal on Oct. 1

Variety will host “Staying Ahead of Modern Audiences” on Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Facebook. The conversation explores how modern trends are influencing the way that entertainment platforms continue to evolve and connect to their audiences. Panelists include Seth Goren, SVP, Media Strategy and Analytics, Discovery, Inc.; Shannon Snow, Director of Entertainment, Facebook; Tulani Elisa, VP Social Media, Fox Entertainment; and Romina Rosado, SVP, Digital Media, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

The virtual event will be moderated by Variety’s Senior Writer Elaine Low examining Facebook research detailing shifts in the entertainment market, with the panelists delving into how to succeed in the competitive landscape.

“Media and entertainment have become a social glue, holding communities together at a time when they were physically apart. When restrictions fully lift and markets reopen, brands will have to re-communicate their value, and innovate around subscription offers to compete for people’s attention. Successful streaming marketers know that customer engagement shouldn’t stop after they subscribe but be parlayed into an ongoing relationship that keeps them engaged for the long term” said Snow.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual event at variety.com/modernaudiences