Sia, Yara Shahidi, Cast of ‘The Crown’ and More Added to Variety’s Power of Women Conversations

Variety has announced additional programming for its virtual Power of Women summit, presented by Lifetime, taking place Oct. 28 and 29. The panels will feature prominent women in the industry who create content that empowers communities.

The newly announced panels include an exclusive first look at the upcoming season of “The Crown,” joined by Gillian Anderson (who plays Margaret Thatcher) and Emma Corrin (who plays the Princess of Wales, Diana). The clips will only be available live during the session on Oct. 28, where the actors will discuss their roles portraying two of the most well-known figures in British history.

Variety also announced the #represent Roundtable, which will center on Black women creators and offer advice for women of color who are aspiring to break into the industry. The line-up features director/producer/writer Mara Brock Akil, director/producer/writer Gina Prince-Bythewood, actor/producer/writer Rashida Jones, director/producer/writer Lena Waithe and actor/producer Yara Shahidi. The panel will be moderated by Variety’s film and media reporter Angelique Jackson.

Multi-platinum selling artist Sia will participate in a keynote about her upcoming directorial debut, “Music,” set to be released next year. The film stars Maddie Ziegler, Kate Hudson, and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Comedian Chelsea Peretti will join a panel with “Pen15” creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who will discuss the themes of the second season of the Hulu comedy, which premiered in September.

A panel examining how influential women are leading advocacy efforts to improve communities’ overall accessibility to wellness and health ahead of the presidential election will feature Debra A. Canales, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Providence S. Joseph Health; Laila Ali, athlete and lifestyle brand entrepreneur; and Tia Mowry, actor, brand entrepreneur and co-founder of vitamin company Anser. Reshma Gopaldas, vice president of video programming at SHE Media will moderate the conversation.

Variety previously announced a roundtable conversation with the women of “Grey’s Anatomy,” who will also be featured in this year’s Power of Women issue to be released Oct. 28, as well as panels featuring former Rep. Stacey Abrams and Jessica Chastain, star of the upcoming all-woman spy action movie “The 355,” and more.

The summit is free to attend but requires registration at https://variety.com/powerofwomenconversations/.

Along with Lifetime continuing as presenting partner, premier partners include iHeart Media and Providence St. Joseph’s Health. Cadillac will join for the first time as an official partner with MGO CPA as a supporting partner of the virtual summit.