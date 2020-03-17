×

Vanessa Hudgens Apologizes for Flippant Coronavirus Comments: ‘This Has Been a Huge Wake-Up Call’

CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

After Vanessa Hudgens went live on Instagram on Monday, her comments about the coronavirus went viral — the bad kind of viral. Presumably in response to a question about the outbreak lasting into the summer, Hudgens said, “Yeah, til July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I’m sorry. It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it.”

“But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it — like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible. But, like, inevitable? I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now,” she said with a laugh.

On Tuesday, Hudgens posted an Instagram story responding to the backlash. At the end of the story, which showed images of — among other things — “Working Girl” on her television, praise for the Los Angeles market Erewhon for reserving the hour between 6 and 7 a.m. for at-risk customers and her dog, Hudgens directly addressed her 38 million followers.

“Hey, guys,” Hudgens said. “Yesterday I did an Instagram Live, and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time! And I am at home and in lockdown, and that’s what I hope that’s what you guys are doing, too — in full quarantine! And staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y’all.”

Later on Twitter, she offered an actual apology, calling her comments “insensitive,” and saying the response has been “a huge wake-up call.”

 

