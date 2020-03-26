×

U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit Record 3.28 Million Last Week Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Medical workers stand next to a tent used as a waiting room for people with Covid-19 symptoms, in the Henri Mondor hospital, in Creteil, near Paris, . French President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement due to the rapid spreading of the new coronavirus in the country. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illnessVirus Outbreak , Paris, France - 23 Mar 2020
CREDIT: Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock

U.S. unemployment claims last week hit a historic 3.28 million, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday, as the economic devastation of the coronavirus crisis continues to unfold.

The figure shattered the previously record of weekly jobless claims from October 1982 of 695,000, and economists expect the unemployment situation to grow even worse in the weeks ahead. The news threatened to erase this week’s stock market gains, even after the Senate passed a massive $2 trillion stimulus bill aimed at stabilizing the U.S. economy.

The job-loss claims reported Thursday for the week ended March 21, as entire industries have ground to a halt, were more than twice analyst consensus estimates of 1.5 million. A Goldman Sachs report last week predicted 2.25 million unemployment claims, while Citigroup had pegged upwards of 4 million.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that initial jobless claims from two weeks ago had spiked 30%, to 281,000. Moody’s Analytics has projected 5 million-6 million job losses for the month of March 2020, per Fortune.

Analysts haven’t fully scoped out the consequences of the economic recession resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the evidence emerging so far is stark.

Big media conglomerates are facing on average an 11% hit to revenues and a 19% plunge in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the 2020-2022 period, according to a report by Cowen & Co. released Wednesday. “We expect U.S. advertising spend to rise 6-7% annually in ’22-’25, but don’t expect a significant step-up in any given year, hence somewhat permanent damage from COVID-19 event,” Cowen lead analyst John Blackledge wrote.

More Biz

  • Medical workers stand next to a

    U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit Record 3.28 Million Last Week Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    U.S. unemployment claims last week hit a historic 3.28 million, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday, as the economic devastation of the coronavirus crisis continues to unfold. The figure shattered the previously record of weekly jobless claims from October 1982 of 695,000. The losses reported Thursday, as entire industries have ground to a halt, [...]

  • Cineworld

    Cineworld Rethinks Redundancies After Industry Backlash, Government Measures

    U.K. theater chain Cineworld Group has decided not to go ahead with the planned redundancies first announced last week after all their sites, including Picturehouse screens, shuttered due to the coronavirus crisis. In an internal memo to staff circulated Wednesday night and seen by Variety, Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger wrote: “All of our hourly paid [...]

  • US Capitol

    Songwriters, Self-Employed Music Workers Eligible for Relief in Federal Stimulus Bill

    Songwriters, along with other “gig economy” workers in the music industry ranging from producers to roadies, will be eligible for grants and loans under the $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by the Senate in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the advocacy organizations Songwriters of North America and Nashville Songwriters Association International announced today. (The House [...]

  • Paul Rabil

    CAA Sports Signs Premier Lacrosse League Co-Founder Paul Rabil (EXCLUSIVE)

    Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) co-founder Paul Rabil has signed with CAA Sports for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. PLL launched in October 2018 and completed its inaugural season in 2019. Rabil, along with his brother and fellow co-founder Mike Rabil, signed an exclusive media rights deal with NBC Sports Group for PLL in late 2018. [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    'Permanent Damage': Analysts See Media Giants Taking Double-Digit Hits From Coronavirus

    Permanent damage. That’s how Wall Street sees the impact of coronavirus-related disruptions to the media and entertainment marketplace. The scope of the economic losses is still hard to measure. Analysts are predicting a steep 19%-20% immediate drop in TV advertising revenue in the second quarter and a drop of more than 10% for the full [...]

  • Scare Tactics SyFy Tracy Morgan

    'Scare Tactics' Producer Accuses Ex-Partner of Creating Copycat Show

    The producer of a horror reality show has sued his former partner accusing him of creating a copycat show that is now running on Netflix. Scott Hallock and Kevin Healey co-created “Scare Tactics,” a hidden camera show that ran for five seasons on Syfy from 2003 to 2013. According to the suit, the two had [...]

  • Aero Theater Los Angeles Closed Coronavirus

    Can Movie Theaters Survive the Coronavirus Crisis?

    Movie theaters have endured world wars, depressions and recessions, and the advent of everything from television to streaming. But COVID-19 and the public health crisis it has generated around the globe represent an existential threat to the cinema business like no other. In a matter of days with the accelerating spread of the contagion, most [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad