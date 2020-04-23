Conservatives Far More Likely Than Liberals to Believe U.S. Will ‘Return to Normal’ in 3 Months, Survey Finds

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 50% of Americans who identify as conservative say they think “things will return to normal” within three months, according to a new survey.

Only 20% of U.S. liberals agreed with the same statement, while 34% of those with moderate political affiliations do, per a survey conducted by consumer-research company E-Poll Market Research. Interestingly, the firm’s poll did not find a significant difference by age, except among teens 13-17, 43% of whom think normalcy will come in the next three months.

In addition, conservatives are more likely trust federal government leaders for information about the COVID-19 crisis (with a confidence score of 77 out of 100) compared with moderates (42) and liberals (23). Overall, U.S. consumers trust local news sources more than national TV networks for news sources. However, liberals are more than twice as likely as conservatives to express confidence in national TV news networks for coronavirus info, per E-Poll’s survey.

The firm conducted the poll of 1,677 Americans from April 16-20. Other findings from the survey:

Activities with the biggest declines in consumer intent during the COVID-19 crisis involve attending public events: going to movie theaters, concerts, sporting events, theme parks and cruises.

Exercise and cooking were the two main activities people say they plan to do more after the coronavirus crisis than they did before, followed by making more video calls — and watching TV and movies at home.

Video games, DIY projects and creative/artistic activities saw a boost among those 18-49 who plan to keep engaging in those after things return to normal.

Consumers are most likely to want to see informative advertising that “provides useful information” (45%), “shows me how to keep my family safe” (32%), “are funny/entertaining” (36%), or “are optimistic/hopeful” (31%). Those 18-49 also want advertising that feels “authentic/real” (with 30% ranking those types of ads in the top three preferred).

Consumers are most likely to say they will put off put off large purchases as a result of the coronavirus crisis, with big-ticket projects like buying/leasing a car, buying large appliances, and remodeling topping the list. The survey finds Americans will likely delay those for six months to two years or more.

L.A.-based E-Poll conducted the survey April 16-20, 2020, among 1,677 consumers 13 and older in the U.S. The firm said the study has a margin of error of +/-3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. The data are weighted to reflect their proportions in the population.