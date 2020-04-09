Universal Studios to Keep U.S. Theme Parks Closed Through ‘at Least May 31’

Universal Studios is extending the closures of its theme parks in Orlando and Los Angeles through “at least” May 31 of this year, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disneyland and Walt Disney World remain indefinitely closed.

Universal Studios issued the following statement:

“We know Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted many parts of your life – including your travel and vacation plans and we will be eager to welcome you back to our theme parks and destinations when the time comes. For now, we must make the health and safety of our guests and team members our top priority and we will continue to take guidance from health agencies and government officials.

This means we are extending the closure of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood through at least May 31. This includes our theme parks and Universal CityWalk at both destinations. The Universal Orlando Resort hotels have also temporarily suspended operations through this time period.

We have created flexible programs for guests who have purchased tickets with us.”