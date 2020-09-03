Universal Music Group Names Eric Hutcherson Executive VP and Chief People and Inclusion Officer

Universal Music Group has named Eric Hutcherson, former EVP and chief human resources officer of the National Basketball Association to the newly created role of executive vice president and chief people and inclusion officer, which will see him working across the company’s record labels, publishing division and operating companies worldwide.

Hutcherson, whose appointment is effective immediately, will serve on UMG’s Executive Management Board and report directly to UMG Chairman-CEO Lucian Grainge. According to the announcement, he will work closely with UMG’s senior management team to align the company’s talent functions; globally amplify its entrepreneurial-based culture; accelerate diversity and inclusion across all levels and territories; attract, retain and develop talent; accelerate the company’s social justice initiatives and build on the company’s successful track-record of driving innovation by recruiting employees who bring new ideas, perspectives and skillsets.

Grainge said, “Our strength as a company comes from our people and our culture – combining the quality, passion and dedication of our people with our entrepreneurial drive. And that translates into the success of our artists and songwriters. But this new position is a reflection of the fact that, in music, you can’t rest on your past success. You need to improve and grow, and you need to continually become more diverse and inclusive. Eric understands that, and over his career he has built a track record to prove it.”

Hutcherson said, “I’m thrilled to join UMG. Music is special and uniquely universal; it drives culture in a way that nothing else quite does. Lucian has created a world-class organization that empowers employees to think for themselves, to be creative and break new ground, to take calculated risks, and to value competition and entrepreneurialism. It’s a culture that fundamentally understands that success requires true diversity and real inclusion and continuous improvement.”

Hutcherson joins UMG from the NBA, where he managed a staff that drove the association’s global workforce strategy built on a commitment to attract, retain, develop and engage top talent for the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League. Prior to joining the NBA in July 2014, Hutcherson was Managing Director and Chief HR Officer for the U.S. and Canada Division of Marsh, a leading global insurance brokerage firm. Before that, he held several leadership positions at Mercer, a financial services and human resource consulting firm, including Chief Human Resources Officer – Americas. Earlier in his career, he worked for Foot Locker and served as Assistant Director of Public Relations for the Boston Celtics.

Hutcherson also serves on the Board of Councilors for the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, the Senior Advisory Council for the National Association of African Americans in HR, the Executive Advisory Committee for CNBC. He also served on the Executive Board for Covenant House New York and was recently named to the Covenant House International Board.