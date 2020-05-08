Unemployment Rate Soars to 14.7 Percent

The U.S. unemployment rate soared to 14.7% in April, surpassing the worst figure of the Great Recession, as the coronavirus caused 20.5 million people to lose their jobs.

The 10.3% increase from March, when the rate was 4.4%, is the largest jump since the government began to collect employment data in 1948.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported at 217,000 people lost their jobs in the motion picture and sound recording industries, which includes production and theater workers.

The report also listed massive employment losses in health care (1.4 million), manufacturing (1.3 million) and clothing retail (740,000).

In total, 23.1 million people are now unemployed, according to the bureau. Of those, 18.1 million are on a “temporary layoff.”

The unemployment rate was 3.5% in February, before the virus hit.