‘Umbrella’ Cowriter Tricky Stewart Signs Publishing Deal With Spirit Music

Spirit Music Group has signed a publishing deal with Grammy-winning producer- songwriter and music publisher Christopher “Tricky” Stewart. The deal covers his future works, as Stewart sold his catalog to Hipgnosis Songs in 2018.

In a career spanning over 30 years, Stewart’s hits, many written with The-Dream, include Rihanna’s Grammy-winning “Umbrella” and Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)”; Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body” and “Obsessed,” Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine,” Frank Ocean’s “Novacane,” Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” and more. He is also head of his own record label and studio, RZ3 Recordings, based in Atlanta.

“Tricky is a true visionary and powerhouse. Besides influencing so many musical talents, he has championed countless other people along the way,” said Nancy Matalon, Vice President, A&R, Spirit Music Group. “His name is synonymous with hits and his music has deeply impacted contemporary culture.”

“Tricky’s career achievements to date are, quite simply, astounding,” said Rak Sanghvi, President, Spirit Music Group. “He has an amazing ability to bring something completely unique to the studio, expertly tailored to each artist he works with, and the results speak for themselves.”

“As a creator, all I ever want from my partners is a commitment to building legacy,” said Stewart. “I couldn’t be more proud to join forces with Jon, Rak, Joe, and especially Nancy who have all showed a tremendous faith in me and the music that I make. In today’s music business it sounds cliché to talk about a company as a family, but this deal came together because it felt like family. I do my best work with family, so the future is bright. Thank you, Spirit Music Group – let’s get some hits together.”

In 2019, Spirit Music Group executives Jon Singer and Ross Cameron formed Lyric Capital Group to take ownership of Spirit Music Group and secure a recapitalization of over $350 million.