U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Biden For President

Nancy Pelosi, the powerful Speaker of the House, has formally endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

As the leader of the Democratic Party in Congress, Pelosi’s support of its presumptive presidential candidate was never in doubt. Pelosi’s full-throated support for Biden means she is revving up her formidable network of supporters to help Biden and the party generate the millions of dollars needed to run against Republican President Donald Trump.

Pelosi, the longtime U.S. House member for San Francisco, urged voters to deliver a Democratic sweep of the House, Senate and White House in November.

“Elections are about the future. Now more than ever we need a forward-looking, battle-tested leader who will fight for the people,” Pelosi said in a three-minute video released via social media early Monday. She called Biden “a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity and integrity.”

Pelosi cited Biden’s role in helping to steer the country out of the recession of 2008 and 2009. She also talked up his legislative skill in working to pass the Affordable Care Act in 2010 and his efforts to pass gun control laws on the heels of tragic mass shootings.

Pelosi drew the contrast of President Barack Obama’s Vice President as “a leader with the humility to seek expertise and science and the confidence to act upon it” — a clear reference to the criticism surrounding the Trump administration’s slow response to the coronavirus outbreak. Pelosi assured that Biden has a plan to “help move America forward.”