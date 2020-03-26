×

U.K.'s National Theatre Goes Online After Coronavirus Closure

One Man, Two Guvnors
The U.K.’s iconic National Theatre, currently shuttered until June 30, is the latest creative industry enterprise to go online due to the coronavirus crisis.

From April 2, several productions screened in cinemas worldwide as part of the National Theatre Live initiative will be made available on its YouTube channel for free. Each production will be screened live every Thursday, and will be available on demand for a week after. Accompanying interactive content will include Q&As with casts and creative teams, and post-stream talks.

First up is Richard Bean’s “One Man, Two Guvnors” that features a Tony-winning performance from James Corden (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”). Other productions streaming include include Sally Cookson’s adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre,” Bryony Lavery’s adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island,” and Simon Godwin’s Shakespeare adaptation “Twelfth Night,” featuring Tamsin Greig (“Belgravia”) as Malvolia. Further titles will be announced imminently.

In addition, students and teachers will have access to the National Theatre collection at home, in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing. The collection, that includes 24 filmed plays, will now be available to pupils and teachers at state schools and state-funded further education colleges via remote access. Bloomsbury has extended the free trial period for academic institutions including universities, libraries and independent schools until the end of May.

National Theatre executive director and joint chief executive Lisa Burger said: “Our ambition at the National Theatre is to create work which is challenging, entertaining and inspiring and we’re committed to continuing that through these difficult times.”

The National Theatre collection also includes the Donmar Warehouse production of Shakespeare’s “Coriolanus” directed by Josie Rourke, with Tom Hiddleston (“Avengers: Endgame”) in the title role; Ben Power’s adaptation of Euripides’ “Medea,” directed by Carrie Cracknell, with Helen McCrory (“Peaky Blinders” in the title role; and Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” adapted by Nick Dear and directed by Danny Boyle, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller.

