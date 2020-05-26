Trump Celebrates Major Layoffs at The Atlantic in ‘Fake News’ Twitter Rant

In a series of tweets slamming “fake news” on Tuesday night, President Trump celebrated the major layoffs at The Atlantic that were announced last week.

“Great News: The boring but very nasty magazine, The Atlantic, is rapidly failing, going down the tubes, and has just been forced to announce it is laying off at least 20% of its staff in order to limp into the future. This is a tough time to be in the Fake New Business!” Trump tweeted.

The president’s attack on The Atlantic comes after the politics and culture news site published an article titled “The Malignant Cruelty of Donald Trump” on Tuesday afternoon. The piece, by contributing writer Peter Wehner, examined the conspiracy theories peddled by Trump over the years, including the baseless speculation that Joe Scarborough murdered a former employee.

Wehner responded to Trump’s tweet, supposing his article was what triggered Trump’s response.

Perhaps you've read my most recent piece in @TheAtlantic? If not, please do. It was just posted today and it's all about you, @realDonaldTrump, which I assume is all you need to know. https://t.co/uhDCN9RX3J https://t.co/WLyiXR0esd — Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) May 27, 2020

Last week, The Atlantic announced that 68 employees would be laid off, representing 17% of the total staff, as the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the company’s in-person events revenue. In a memo, chairman David Bradley also said that executives would be taking pay cuts and that subscribers have actually increased since September.

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, also responded to Trump’s tweet, saying that the company’s audience “has never been bigger.”

.@TheAtlantic's audience has never been bigger. Please join our hundreds of thousands of subscribers, and tens of millions of readers. Subscribe here: https://t.co/BY9ptgETtRhttps://t.co/g0GNrGQFDp — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) May 27, 2020

Trump also took a swipe at The New York Times, saying its Pulitzer Prize for the international report of the Russian collusion investigation should be revoked.

The president’s rant came after Twitter applied a warning label to his tweets for the first time. The social media company flagged Trump’s posts about how mail-in ballots would rig the 2020 election as misleading. Trump blasted Twitter for “interfering” with the election, as well as criticizing its fact-checking process that uses CNN and the Washington Post.

The Failing @nytimes, winner of @PulitzerPrizes for its totally flawed coverage of the illegal Russia Witch Hunt, does its research as follows: Think of the absolute worst things you can say about Donald J. Trump, pretend there are sources, and just say it. RETURN THE PULITZERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020