×

Trump Extends U.S. Coronavirus Travel Ban to U.K., Ireland

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump Oval Office
CREDIT: Doug Mills/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump’s European travel ban will be extended to the U.K. and Ireland on Monday — a move that will pose further challenges for the local film and TV industry, which is scrambling to draw up contingency plans across production and broadcasting.

Trump extended the ban Saturday following an emergency coronavirus meeting, a day after he admitted he would “likely” get tested for the virus, which he may have contracted from a Brazilian press aide who has tested positive.

The White House, which declared a national emergency Friday along with an injection of $50 billion to fight the outbreak, had previously said Trump and vice-president Mike Pence would not be tested.

Trump’s 30-day European travel ban, which came into effect Friday, initially applied to 26 European countries, including France, Italy, Germany and Spain, but excluded countries outside the Schengen Zone, such as the U.K. and Ireland.

However, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.K. is steadily climbing, with 21 reported Saturday, up from 11 on Friday. Overall, the country is reporting 1,140 positive cases, although the true extent of cases is believed to be in the range of 5,000-10,000.

Meanwhile, Ireland, which has 90 confirmed cases, has now closed all schools and colleges.

In the U.K., a gatherings ban is expected to go into place next week, with government believed to be drawing up plans, but it is yet unclear what the parameters of the ban will be.

The spread of coronavirus has so far prompted far-reaching work-from-home policies across a number of broadcasters and streamers that will largely go into effect Monday for an indefinite period of time. Production is also showing signs of strain, with Disney halting production on “The Little Mermaid” at Pinewood.

However, cinemas have yet to close, with only the Showtime theater chain enacting a social distancing policy as of today — a move that aligns with its sister chain in the U.S. The business is owned by National Amusements.

More Biz

  • Netflix Corporate Headquarters in Los Gatos

    Netflix Accused of Infringing on Broadcom's Video Streaming Patents

    Broadcom, a leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips for cable set-top boxes, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Netflix on Friday. The chipmaker alleges that Netflix has infringed on eight patents dealing with video playback and data transmission. The suit claims that Netflix’s infringement has contributed to the rise of cord-cutting, which has driven down demand [...]

  • LOVE IS BLIND Lauren and Cameron

    ProSieben Cancels Sale of 'Love Is Blind' Producer Red Arrow Amid Coronavirus Crisis

    German broadcasting group ProSiebenSat.1 has decided to keep its transatlantic production subsidiary Red Arrow Studios after determining that a sale or partial sale of the group was no longer possible due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The media giant launched a strategic review of the production and distribution division in September with the aim of [...]

  • Camel Rock Studios

    As New Mexico Filming Booms, First-Ever Native American-Owned Film Studio Opens

    Last year, the Tesuque Pueblo tribe of New Mexico opened a new casino, moving out of a 75,000-square foot facility that they quickly realized could be repurposed as a studio facility. That idea was solidified in the fall, when the Universal Pictures feature “News of the World,” starring Tom Hanks, filmed at the facility. And [...]

  • Nonprofit Made in Her Image Women

    Made in Her Image Nonprofit Helps Young Women of Color Become Filmmakers

    In only its second year, Made in Her Image — a nonprofit, incubator-based workshop that teaches short filmmaking, start to finish, to girls of color ages 8 to 18 — has given more than 200 prospective filmmakers the chance to see themselves in a profession historically reserved for white males.  “I didn’t look like what [...]

  • Universal Music Group

    Tupac Estate, Soundgarden Pull Out of Universal Music Fire Lawsuit

    The Tupac Estate and Soundgarden have pulled out of a lawsuit against Universal Music Group that was filed by five artists last year over damage the artists’ musical recordings suffered in a 2008 fire that destroyed many assets in the company’s vaults. While Universal’s archives are suffered extensive damage in the fire, the company has [...]

  • Los Angeles Public Schools to Close

    Los Angeles Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest district in the country, announced on Friday it will close as of Monday, March 16 because of fear of the coronavirus. San Diego public schools will also close. On Friday morning, LA Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said San Diego Superintendent Cindy Marten issued a joint statement: [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad