President Trump to Sign Executive Order Temporarily Suspending Immigration to U.S.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday night that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” he said.

Last month, Trump enacted a 30-day travel ban between the U.S. and several countries to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The list of countries included most of Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, Iran and South Korea. An executive order stopping all immigration would be an extraordinary measure taken by the president.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has hit nearly 800,000 in the United States, and the reported deaths have totaled more than 42,000. The U.S. has become one of the worst hit by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Trump released guidelines for when certain businesses around the country can begin to reopen. Most restaurants, bars, movie theaters, museums and other non-essential stores have shut down during the pandemic as shelter-in-place rules have been set.